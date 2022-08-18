Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kidpik had a negative net margin of 33.94% and a negative return on equity of 67.69%.

Kidpik Stock Performance

Shares of PIK opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Kidpik has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Institutional Trading of Kidpik

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kidpik stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Kidpik at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

