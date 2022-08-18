Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kidpik had a negative return on equity of 67.69% and a negative net margin of 33.94%.

Kidpik Price Performance

Kidpik stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Kidpik has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58.

Institutional Trading of Kidpik

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kidpik stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.17% of Kidpik at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

