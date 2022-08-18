Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,546,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.7% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

RTX traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,943. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

