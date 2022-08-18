Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 1,069 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,673 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,656 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:PXD traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.10. 21,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,921. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.25 and a 200 day moving average of $239.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.