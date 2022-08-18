Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending accounts for about 1.1% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 72.5% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.8 %

TSLX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,040. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 100.61%.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, VP Jennifer Gordon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

