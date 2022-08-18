Kingfisher Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,035 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.5% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $2,102,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,481 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 16,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 56,062 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,654,612 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $195,841,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.90. The stock had a trading volume of 38,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $190.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average is $115.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

