Kingfisher Capital LLC Invests $8.94 Million in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 316,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,944,000. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 accounts for 2.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned about 3.06% of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 45,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,916 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOW traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 34,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,753,237. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

