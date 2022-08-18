Kingfisher Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 37,837 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,746,000 after purchasing an additional 36,671 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.09. The stock had a trading volume of 185,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,892,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

