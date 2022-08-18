Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5,714.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $283.00 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $157.81 and a 1 year high of $285.26. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.65 and a 200-day moving average of $222.40.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at $82,133,463.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,912.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

