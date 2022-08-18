Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $1,401,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $16,573,892.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $283.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.40. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.81 and a 52-week high of $285.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on KNSL shares. Compass Point downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,527 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

