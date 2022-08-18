Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 227 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after buying an additional 1,173,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,795,000 after buying an additional 221,140 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,036,000 after buying an additional 292,544 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,013 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $159.52. 28,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

