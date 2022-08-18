Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,131 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,248,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,091,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIS traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.93. 44,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,225. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $157.99 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.37.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

