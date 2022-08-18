Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $71.68. 6,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,622. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.