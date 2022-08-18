Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.58. 58,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,458. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.12.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.