Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $23.96 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $391.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

