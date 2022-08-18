Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $8.33 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.6% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance
IJH traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.45. 39,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,777. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.16.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
