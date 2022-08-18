Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.8% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $1,122,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $315.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.69.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,114,591 shares of company stock valued at $355,690,328 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

