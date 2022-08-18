Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 2,343 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.37. 328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,748. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average of $149.91. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

