KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,770 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,870,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

Insider Transactions at KLA

KLA Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,459 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $377.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,597. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.06.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

