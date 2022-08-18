Kleros (PNK) Trading 12.5% Lower This Week

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. Kleros has a total market cap of $20.02 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00008942 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 630,980,856 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io.

Buying and Selling Kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

