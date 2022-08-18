Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of Kodal Minerals Plc (LON:KOD – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.26 ($0.00). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00), with a volume of 59,703,586 shares trading hands.

Kodal Minerals Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Kodal Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kodal Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in southern Mali. The company holds 100% interest in the Bougouni West lithium project, which covers an area of 200 square kilometers located in southern Mali; and holds 100% interest in the Nangalasso project located in southern Mali, the SLAM Project located in Mali, the Dabakala project located in central Cote d'Ivoire, and the Korhogo project located in north central Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.