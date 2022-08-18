Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.36 billion-$17.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.50 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-3.20 EPS.

Kohl’s Trading Down 5.1 %

Kohl’s stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.21. 163,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,408. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on KSS. OTR Global downgraded Kohl’s to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $201,401,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $11,078,000. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $7,180,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 90,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 53,562 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

