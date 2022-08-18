Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of down 5-6% yr/yr to $17.36-17.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.78 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$3.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.79.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of KSS traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,286,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,192. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.