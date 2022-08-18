Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Williams Capital reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.83.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 274,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,507. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,983,000 after buying an additional 27,741 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 80.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 17,532 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.