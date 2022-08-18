Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koppers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

KOP stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.20. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $547.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.80. Koppers has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Koppers by 43.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Koppers during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

