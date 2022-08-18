Kosmos Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 42,294 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,705% compared to the average volume of 2,343 call options.

KOS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.62. 290,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,001,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.88. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $147,197.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,009 shares in the company, valued at $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on KOS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

