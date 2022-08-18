Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Announces Earnings Results

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Krispy Kreme updated its FY22 guidance to $0.29-$0.32 EPS.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 292.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Further Reading

