Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Announces Earnings Results

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Krispy Kreme updated its FY22 guidance to $0.29-$0.32 EPS.
Krispy Kreme Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ DNUT opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krispy Kreme (DNUT)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.