Kryll Market Capitalization Achieves $17.68 Million (KRL)

Kryll (KRL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Kryll has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Kryll has a market capitalization of $17.68 million and $351,273.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,446,598 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kryll Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

