K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Price Target Increased to €23.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Societe Generale from €16.00 ($16.33) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €26.50 ($27.04) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

OTCMKTS KPLUY traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $12.07. 1,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $19.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

