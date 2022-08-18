KZ Cash (KZC) Price Reaches $0.0011

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 32.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded up 31% against the dollar. KZ Cash has a market cap of $1,645.85 and approximately $13.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005181 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.74 or 0.00597544 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000351 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001552 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00180658 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.