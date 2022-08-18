L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered L.B. Foster from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.
L.B. Foster Stock Down 0.5 %
FSTR stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.56 million, a PE ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.94. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About L.B. Foster
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.