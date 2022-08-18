L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered L.B. Foster from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster Stock Down 0.5 %

FSTR stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.56 million, a PE ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.94. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About L.B. Foster

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.