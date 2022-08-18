Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.71

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.71 and traded as low as C$29.44. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$29.75, with a volume of 118,541 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight Capital lowered Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.58.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$66.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.6199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

