Landbox Price Up 199.9% This Week (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded up 488.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 199.9% higher against the dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $91,662.84 and $891.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00726498 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Landbox Coin Profile
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Landbox Coin Trading
