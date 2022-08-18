Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall Sells 5,000 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $83.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $85.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

