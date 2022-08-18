LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS) Stock Price Up 1.7%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €36.96 ($37.71) and last traded at €36.96 ($37.71). Approximately 315,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €36.36 ($37.10).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.97.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

