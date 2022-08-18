Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells $58,257.01 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $58,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,974.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,165,472.79.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.3 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,611,000 after buying an additional 3,013,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,216 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after purchasing an additional 587,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 246.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,196,000 after purchasing an additional 574,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

