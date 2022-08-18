Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,555.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,814,000 after buying an additional 1,012,809 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,854,000 after acquiring an additional 142,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,560,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,281.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 770,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,174,000 after acquiring an additional 714,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,451,000 after acquiring an additional 132,551 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.38. 273,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.56.

