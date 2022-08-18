Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,033 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,033 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,842,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.70. The company had a trading volume of 61,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,092. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.65. The stock has a market cap of $93.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

