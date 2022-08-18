Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after acquiring an additional 388,887 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,968. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

