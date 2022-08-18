Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bio-Techne by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.50.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $5.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $357.29. The company had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,573. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $318.07 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,473. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

