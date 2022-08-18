Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $616,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $244,908.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $466,620. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,357. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.