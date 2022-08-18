Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $795,000 Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 175.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Trading Down 1.0 %

Macy’s stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 236,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,227,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.71. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.