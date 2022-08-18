Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,043 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BP. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BP by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after buying an additional 63,531 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in BP by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in BP by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 67,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.93.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $31.83. 135,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,123,016. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.3604 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.57%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

