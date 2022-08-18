Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 5,250 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $10,064,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $4,614,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 574.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 119,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $1,303,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.53. 4,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,418. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.24). Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $283.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRSR. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

