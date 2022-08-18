Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,135,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,472 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.8% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 739,628 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,845,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,553,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,006.7% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 110,122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $77.74. 291,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,588,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average of $79.01. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

