Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,213 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.62.

VLO traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.23. 67,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average is $106.76. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

