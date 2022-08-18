Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 4,939 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 744,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust makes up about 7.0% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $16,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth $240,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.38. 198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,107. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $27.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.