Leo H. Evart Inc. Acquires 3,513 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Leo H. Evart Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 12.0% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after buying an additional 844,052 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 442,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,917,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,504,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.46. 32,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,632. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.15.

