Leo H. Evart Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leo H. Evart Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Lpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.54. 36,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,934. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

