Leo H. Evart Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Leo H. Evart Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VB traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $204.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,359. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.84 and its 200 day moving average is $197.11.

